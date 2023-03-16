Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 11,460 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.10% of Green Plains worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 39.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 714.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 1,971.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of GPRE opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $41.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPRE. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens downgraded Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Green Plains Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.