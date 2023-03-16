Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.47 and a 52-week high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

