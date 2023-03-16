Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $414.85 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $414.85 million and $35.88 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00031909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003979 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00210347 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,969.51 or 0.99952925 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002550 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,998,577.903376 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03928518 USD and is down -14.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $80,525,612.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars.

