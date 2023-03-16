Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TITN. Stephens lifted their price target on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $898.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,884,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

