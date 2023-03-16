Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.94.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TITN. Stephens lifted their price target on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.
Titan Machinery stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $898.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.66.
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
