Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.84% from the stock’s previous close.
TITN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.
Titan Machinery Stock Performance
Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.86. 1,850,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,212. The company has a market capitalization of $723.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.87.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
