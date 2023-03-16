Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.84% from the stock’s previous close.

TITN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.86. 1,850,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,212. The company has a market capitalization of $723.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Titan Machinery

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

