Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 100 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $299.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,986,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,626,047. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

