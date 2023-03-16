Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $107,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 21.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 400,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,560. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.11) to GBX 1,535 ($18.71) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.26) to GBX 1,730 ($21.08) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.45) to GBX 1,400 ($17.06) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

