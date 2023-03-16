Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.99

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 76137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Toshiba Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Toshiba Company Profile
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
