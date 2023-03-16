Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.99

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 76137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Toshiba Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toshiba Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

See Also

