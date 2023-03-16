TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 98,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 181,851 shares.The stock last traded at $26.78 and had previously closed at $27.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOWN. Raymond James began coverage on TowneBank in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TowneBank in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TowneBank Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.97.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $175.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in TowneBank by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 43,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TowneBank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 166,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

