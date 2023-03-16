TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Price Target Increased to GBX 235 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 235 ($2.86) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TCAP has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.93) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday.

LON:TCAP traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 166.70 ($2.03). 487,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,119. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,023.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 180.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 177.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. TP ICAP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.85 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.20 ($2.56).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 4.43%. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

