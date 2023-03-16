Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 20,232 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,200% compared to the average volume of 613 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arconic Stock Performance

ARNC stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,411. Arconic has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,898,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,745,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arconic by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 992,501 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 805.9% during the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,600 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

