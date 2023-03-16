Tribe (TRIBE) Reaches Market Cap of $117.63 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Tribe has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $117.63 million and approximately $453,999.93 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00405014 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,856.06 or 0.27376310 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

