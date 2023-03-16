Trifast (LON:TRI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.46

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.46 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 68.80 ($0.84). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.85), with a volume of 53,993 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72. The firm has a market cap of £94.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,000.00%.

In other news, insider Scott Mac Meekin acquired 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £9,927.72 ($12,099.60). 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

