True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TNT.UN. CIBC cut their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Performance

TSE:TNT.UN remained flat at C$3.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,641. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.21 and a 1-year high of C$7.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.87, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$320.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.31.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

