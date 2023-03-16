Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $52.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.58.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,383,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,777,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.20. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

