Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 485 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $294.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

