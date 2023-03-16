Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,659 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.6% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

