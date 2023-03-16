Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $6.34 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $198.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.86 and its 200-day moving average is $201.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

