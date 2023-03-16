Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 13,726 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

