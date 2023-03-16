Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.41. 32,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 54,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

