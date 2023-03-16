UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €120.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on SAP in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

SAP Stock Down 1.5 %

ETR SAP opened at €108.38 ($116.54) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €108.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €99.11. SAP has a one year low of €79.58 ($85.57) and a one year high of €113.44 ($121.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

