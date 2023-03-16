UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,200,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 2,564,681 shares.The stock last traded at $18.59 and had previously closed at $18.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 290,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

