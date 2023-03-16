Uniswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $111.79 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.53 billion and approximately $111.79 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $5.94 or 0.00023778 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00318491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013408 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000769 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000727 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00016712 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.8870998 USD and is down -8.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 626 active market(s) with $108,345,396.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

