United States Steel Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United States Steel in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.20. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 9.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

