Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) PT Raised to $36.00

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UNVR. StockNews.com lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

UNVR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,985,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

