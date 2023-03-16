USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE USAC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 55,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,569. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,105.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,241,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 123,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 106,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 21.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 440,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

