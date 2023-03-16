USDD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.16 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. USDD has a total market cap of $720.82 million and $15.16 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One USDD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.00 or 0.00405261 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,759.34 or 0.27392980 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About USDD

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

