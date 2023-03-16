Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stake Lifted by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VDC stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.98. 16,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,768. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

