Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Dentgroup LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Dentgroup LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.5% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.48. The company had a trading volume of 373,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,365. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.