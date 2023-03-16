Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 184.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $134.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $171.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.75.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

