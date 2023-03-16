Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

