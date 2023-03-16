Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,634. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

