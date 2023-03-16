Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after buying an additional 144,685 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 982,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,584,000 after acquiring an additional 34,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 27,583 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $184.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $229.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.77.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

