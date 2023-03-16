Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lowered by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $78.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

