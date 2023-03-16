Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $19,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 155,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,623 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $153.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

