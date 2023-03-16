Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Takes $5.35 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.47. 842,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,976. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

