Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $37.40 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 55,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,749,739.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,126 shares in the company, valued at $50,674,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 55,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,749,739.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,674,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 146,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $4,836,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,974,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,389,450.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,443. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

