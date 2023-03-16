Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Cap of $47.39 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $47.39 million and approximately $551,572.54 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,804.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00315725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.53 or 0.00587224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00074337 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00499788 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001244 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,959,538 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.