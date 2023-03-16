Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Achieves $9.36 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.36 million and $46,674.53 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,979.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00316109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.59 or 0.00594846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00075067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00505659 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003975 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009379 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,327,997 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

