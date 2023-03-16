Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $7.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.04. 1,962,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.11. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.