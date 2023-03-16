Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Shares Gap Down to $17.79

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTSGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.79, but opened at $17.42. Vitesse Energy shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 88,917 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

