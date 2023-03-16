Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.95

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 18532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Vitru Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a market cap of $666.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitru

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vitru by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vitru by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vitru during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

