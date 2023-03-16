Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives $201.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VWAGY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Volkswagen from €225.00 ($241.94) to €150.00 ($161.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $17.23 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79.

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

About Volkswagen

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.3469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.55. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

(Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.