Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives $201.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VWAGY. HSBC downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €225.00 ($241.94) to €150.00 ($161.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $17.23 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.3469 dividend. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

