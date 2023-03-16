Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Down 5.2%

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 3,197,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,296,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -70.42%.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,451.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 97,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 93,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

