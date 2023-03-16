W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives $688.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $688.88.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $667.74 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Stories

