Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Down 3.3%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.70. 891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on WALD shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
