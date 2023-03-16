Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Down 3.3%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.70. 891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WALD shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Waldencast Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waldencast Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waldencast during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Waldencast during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Articles

