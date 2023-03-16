Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,871,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after buying an additional 155,965 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,623 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.26. The company had a trading volume of 79,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,844. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

