Wanchain Trading Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Wanchain has a market cap of $52.79 million and $2.82 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00063444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00051783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00020638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000838 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001675 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,277,119 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

