Warburg Research Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.91) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:G1A opened at €41.35 ($44.46) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.18 ($33.53) and a 1 year high of €44.52 ($47.87). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €41.22 and a 200-day moving average of €37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

